Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.90

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and traded as low as $13.37. Lands’ End shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 153,866 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Lands’ End Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.84.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.60 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

