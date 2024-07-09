LayerZero Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $424.89 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. LayerZero has a total market cap of $424.89 million and approximately $295.68 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00006746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.91950195 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $391,672,540.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

