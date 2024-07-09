Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

