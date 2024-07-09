Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.25. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,151,500 shares traded.
Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.
