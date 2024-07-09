Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.97. Lexeo Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 1,243 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LXEO. Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $543.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cornell University purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,342,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

