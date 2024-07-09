LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) & Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Head to Head Analysis

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Free Report) and LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleido Biosciences and LianBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido Biosciences N/A N/A N/A LianBio N/A -33.17% -30.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaleido Biosciences and LianBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido Biosciences $1.10 million 0.00 -$95.48 million ($2.24) N/A LianBio N/A N/A -$110.29 million ($0.81) -0.38

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than LianBio. LianBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaleido Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kaleido Biosciences and LianBio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A LianBio 1 1 1 0 2.00

LianBio has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,620.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Kaleido Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of LianBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Kaleido Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of LianBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kaleido Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LianBio has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaleido Biosciences beats LianBio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease. It also develops programs for the treatment of multi drug resistant infection, chronic kidney disease, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, cardio-metabolic syndrome, immuno-oncology, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company has collaboration agreements with Institute Gustave Roussy, Washington University, and Janssen. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

