Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$26.50 Average PT from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSPD. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.67. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$16.94 and a 52 week high of C$28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$39,272.48. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$428,149.41. Also, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$39,272.48. Corporate insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

