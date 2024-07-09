Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

