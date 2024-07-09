London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Sells 19,145 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($119.32), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,284,304.79).
Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($118.73), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,907,262.75).
- On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($119.56), for a total transaction of £2,592,238.48 ($3,320,402.82).
- On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($117.20), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,678,432,189.70).
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,274 ($118.79) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,294.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,191.86. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7,784 ($99.71) and a 12-month high of £110.80 ($141.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market cap of £49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,819.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.