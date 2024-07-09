Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $290.47

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $290.47 and last traded at $291.88, with a volume of 139517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

