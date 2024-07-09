Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) & Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Head-To-Head Review

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -32.42% Lundin Mining 3.04% 3.66% 2.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Lundin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$13.43 million ($0.10) -1.22 Lundin Mining $3.39 billion 2.65 $241.56 million $0.15 77.20

Analyst Recommendations

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining. Bunker Hill Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bunker Hill Mining and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 1 1 3 0 2.40

Lundin Mining has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.94%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Bunker Hill Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 51% interest in the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine located in Chile, as well as owns the copper gold Josemaria project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

