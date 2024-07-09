Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,244. The company has a market capitalization of $440.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

