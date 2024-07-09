Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.
Several analysts have weighed in on MAMA shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. Mama’s Creations has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.
