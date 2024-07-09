Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Gap Down to $167.47

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.47, but opened at $164.00. Marathon Petroleum shares last traded at $164.59, with a volume of 165,774 shares changing hands.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.