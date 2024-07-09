Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. 131,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,855. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.02. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.