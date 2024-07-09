Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $190.84

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.84 and traded as high as $191.30. Marubeni shares last traded at $189.75, with a volume of 2,956 shares trading hands.

Marubeni Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

