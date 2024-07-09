McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $300.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as low as $244.20 and last traded at $245.16, with a volume of 1093015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.85.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.37. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

