McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Down 1.2% After Analyst Downgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $300.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as low as $244.20 and last traded at $244.84. 1,198,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,401,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.85.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCD. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.18.

In other McDonald's news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.1% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.37. The company has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

