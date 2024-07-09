Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.8% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 963.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 893,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,959,000 after acquiring an additional 193,564 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.38. 1,787,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420,774. The stock has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

