Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 17,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 12,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Meridian Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.68 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Meridian

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

