Methode Electronics (MEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Methode Electronics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $347.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.72.
Methode Electronics Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
