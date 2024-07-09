Methode Electronics (MEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $347.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEI

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.