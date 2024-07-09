Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 2% After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $165.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $135.21 and last traded at $133.35. 9,058,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 20,703,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.69.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

