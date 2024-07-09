MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Gap Down to $38.10

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.10, but opened at $37.02. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 9,525 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

