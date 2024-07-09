Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 70,354 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 70,354 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.35.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

