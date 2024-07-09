Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $260.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.65. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.