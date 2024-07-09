Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 131,797 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,797 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 454,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,587,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

