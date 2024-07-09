Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Rithm Capital worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,896,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 4,525.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 768,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 751,895 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 607,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,848,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 456,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 872,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 356,758 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RITM shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Shares of RITM opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

