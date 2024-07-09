Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,662 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189,676 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Calix by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Calix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,588,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,380 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Calix by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,277 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

