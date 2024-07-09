Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Suzano worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Suzano alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Suzano by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Suzano Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.