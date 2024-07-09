Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 180.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,733 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

