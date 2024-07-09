Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 165.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,619 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.