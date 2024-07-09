Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $10.47 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $295.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $302.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,030 shares of company stock worth $5,904,017 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

