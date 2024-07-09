Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.