Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.69.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average is $155.30. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

