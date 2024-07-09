Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.89 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,719 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,952,000 after buying an additional 1,364,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,328,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

HIW opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

