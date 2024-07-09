Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,930 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.61% of Veracyte worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $2,691,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 93,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,631.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,631.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,909 shares of company stock valued at $163,382 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

