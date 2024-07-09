Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 2,139.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,071 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mativ alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mativ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,522,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mativ by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,132,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mativ by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 130,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mativ by 579.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Mativ by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,367,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 326,560 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.34.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.62%.

About Mativ

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.