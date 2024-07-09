Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,271 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of SoFi Technologies worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.