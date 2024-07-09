Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 20,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.02.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

