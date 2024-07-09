Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,716 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Itron worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 255,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

