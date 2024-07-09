Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 38,112 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,179,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,546.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 88,784 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

