Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 75,043 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 233.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,043 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

