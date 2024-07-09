Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,938 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $3,325,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

