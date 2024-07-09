Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 57.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 107,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

NYSE:AIG opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

