Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 110,119 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of StoneCo worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 253,276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,777,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,766,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of STNE opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

