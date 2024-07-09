Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,700 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,029,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $387.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $387.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.59. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.