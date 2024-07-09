Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 36,900 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $625,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

