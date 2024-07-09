Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $581.02 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,221,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $581,022,000. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 67,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

