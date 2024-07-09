Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after buying an additional 123,894 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,895 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.45.

MOH stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.06. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.79 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

