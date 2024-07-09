Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Mike Powell Purchases 9 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell purchased 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,549 ($19.84) per share, for a total transaction of £139.41 ($178.57).

Get Mondi alerts:

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Mike Powell bought 10 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($20.02) per share, for a total transaction of £156.30 ($200.20).

Mondi Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,537 ($19.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. Mondi plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,304 ($16.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,719.85 ($22.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,538.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,461.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,584.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($21.13) to GBX 1,700 ($21.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.78) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNDI

Mondi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Further Reading

